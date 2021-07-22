New initiative encourages Mississippians to get cancer screenings

This 1974 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows changes in cells indicative of adenocarcinoma of the prostate. In results released Thursday, June 3, 2021 by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, doctors are reporting improved survival in men with advanced prostate cancer from an experimental drug that delivers radiation directly to tumor cells. (Dr. Edwin P. Ewing, Jr./CDC via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local oncologists are participating in a new initiative that encourages Mississippians to schedule cancer screenings.

The initiative, “Time to Screen,” is led by two national nonprofit organizations; the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) and CancerCare. The campaign provides assistance and education resources to help adults creen for six common cancers: breast, colorectal, cervical, prostate, lung and skin.

“Early cancer detection may save lives. As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s time for Mississippians to schedule their regular cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies,” said Tammy Young, MD, with Jackson Oncology Associates. “Adults, especially those over the age of 40, should visit TimeToScreen.org for help finding free or low-cost cancer screening options. The key to curing cancer is early detection.”

As part of the campaign, Grammy award winner Patti LaBelle will appear in television, digital and radio public service announcements (PSAs) now through October 2021.

People can visit www.TimeToScreen.org or call toll-free 1-855-53-SCREEN (1-855-537-2733) to learn more about cancer screenings and find a convenient location.