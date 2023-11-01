JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the new program, Transportation to Health.

Beginning November 1, 2023, this new federal-grant funded demonstration program will provide patient transportation to and from county health departments and offices for health services. In addition, patients will have the opportunity to pick up prescriptions at partnering pharmacies if they were prescribed during their health department appointment.

“Improving and protecting the health of all Mississippians is the mission of our agency. This new program will assist us in achieving the mission. Creating access to health care is always the best choice,” said State Health Officer Dr. Edney.

For new or existing appointments, patients can contact the MSDH call center at 855-767-0170 to request transportation. The Office of Health Equity will coordinate an Uber ride at no cost to the patient, and no need to download the app.

“Transportation to Health can eliminate delayed or missed appointments by the most vulnerable people in Mississippi,” said Victor D. Sutton, Chief of Community Health and Clinical Services at the Mississippi State Department of Health. “With Mississippi being a rural state, this initiative will also allow the opportunity for community and economic development by creating jobs. Uber will support MSDH in creating a plan to support driver availability within the program service area,” he said.