MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Baptist Memorial Health Care are collaborating on a new primary care center, BlueHealth Baptist in Madison.

“BlueHealth Baptist is transforming the way healthcare is delivered. It delivers a distinctively different and personalized approach to your health,” said Dr. Lee Greer, Corporate Medical Director, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. “By considering the bigger picture instead of looking at a single problem, this unique experience improves the ambiguous and complex healthcare challenges we are all used to experiencing.”

The $8.2 million center is a single-story, 14,126 sq ft clinic that includes 16 exam rooms, two phlebotomy rooms, a lab, telehealth rooms, and a lobby with a nutrition bar. Construction also added 198 new parking spaces. The project earned gold honors in the Associated Builders and Contractors Mississippi chapter’s Merit Awards.

“Healthcare affects everyone, and Brasfield & Gorrie is honored to have built a facility that will improve the wellbeing of our community,” said Senior Project Manager Landon McCaskill. “We applaud Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Baptist Memorial Health Care for this innovative approach to care.”