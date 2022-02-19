JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An eye doctor in the Jackson metro is offering a groundbreaking new treatment to correct your cataracts.

Opthamologist and surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell of the eye group of Mississippi discussed the new treatment for cataracts.

Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell: For many, many years, as patients develop cataracts, the lens in their eye starts to get cloudy. They don’t see as well as they did. they would come in for cataract surgery, and that would mean take the cloudy lens out of the eye and put a nice cochlear implant lens in. And very frequently, we can achieve good vision, but most of the time they still have some residual prescription, so they might still need glasses if there’s still a little nearsighted or farsighted, or maybe some astigmatism. What’s so special about the lens we’re talking about today is the fact that once you put it in the eye, it actually can be adjusted, so it changes the prescription of the implant after it has gone in the patient’s eye. So, we typically give them a few weeks to heal, come in, do a measurement to try to find out if there’s any residual prescription, sync them in front of a light delivery device and it changes their prescription and enhances their vision in many cases to 2020.

What they’re seeing with their studies is that their patients are almost two times as likely to achieve 2020 by using the light adjustable implant lens and if they’re using a regular implant lens. and that’s talking primarily about distance vision, of course. but a lot of the patients can achieve a great deal of near vision just by making adjustments in the implant itself. so after they heal, if they’re loving their distance vision and we want to incorporate a little bit better up-close vision, we can change the implant just a little given that near vision and see how they like it.

Melanie Christopher: Who’s eligible for this new treatment?

Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell: First of all, patients need to have enough cataract to be causing some difficulty with their overall vision. once you qualify, most every patient would be a candidate, or this lands with a few exceptions. if your pupil will dilate well enough to be able to do the treatments, then that might be an issue. if you’re on a medication that makes you more sensitive to sunlight or uv rays, that could be an issue. and then rarely, if patients have had things like hsv keratitis infections on their cornea, that might be an issue.

Melanie Christopher: How can people get this new treatment? How do they go about getting it?

Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell: The group of Mississippi were the first office in the entire middle Mississippi area to be offering the onsite treatment. and so if they call 6019859120 or if they come to the website, which is i group msnbc.com, it shows them a lot of information about the different types of cataract procedures and gives them a link so they could get in touch with.