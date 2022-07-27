RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the SR1 organization announced they will launch their C.O.O.L to be Healthy project on Wednesday, July 27.

The four-week program, which will take place at 369 Towne Center Blvd. in Ridgeland, aims to help reduce the number of people who experience diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.

The SR1 organization wanted to shape the needs in the community by providing valuable resources where neighbors will be able to exercise in a safe and efficient way.

Participants can engage in many activities that will help prevent living with these diseases. The program features activities such as walking, biking, dancing, and even healthy cooking classes. This program is circulated within the communities to fulfill healthy lifestyles across the region.

Leaders with the SR1 organization wanted this program to be family-friendly. Events and classes are available for all age groups on both weekdays and weekends to accommodate all schedules.

Dorlisa Hutton, chief operating officer at SR1, said their focus is increase the rate of health lifestyles for individuals.

“As someone who’s always cared about the health of myself, my family, and others, I saw that I am in engaged. We just want the community to remain involved and to stay healthy,” she said.

This program is free. Leaders with SR1 said walk-ins are available but registration is preferred, especially for the health cooking classes.

The cooking classes will be on August 4 and August 5. To register, click here.