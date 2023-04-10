JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new research center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is expected to help researchers study health and diseases at the molecular level.

UMMC leaders said the Molecular Center of Health and Disease (MCHD) was funded with a $11.5 million grant from the Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence.

The center is expected to help scientists better understand genetic susceptibility and factors that cause disease, which will help them create earlier interventions and cures. One way they’ll be able to do this is by studying the genome.

“An understanding of our genome provides important information that can lead to quicker and better diagnosis of disease and more tailored treatment for when we become sick,” said MCHD Director and Pharmacology Professor Dr. Michael Garrett.

UMMC leaders said the center has the potential to make a significant impact in Mississippi, which consistently ranks at or near the bottom in every major chronic health condition.

Of the top 10 leading causes of death, the state ranks first or second in eight, including first in heart disease, kidney disease and Alzheimer’s and second in cancer, stroke, diabetes, influenza and sepsis.

Phase 1 of the grant, which spans five years, will focus on strengthening the existing UMMC genomic infrastructure, adapting new technologies such as gene-editing and building new computing and analysis capabilities.