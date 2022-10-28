GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced the relocation of the Greenville VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

The clinic will be located on 1651 Highway 1 South Suite 1D, in Greenville. The Veterans located at 1502 South Colorado Street last day of operation will be Friday, October 28, 2022, and the new site will see its first patients on Monday, October 31 for walk-in visits and on Tuesday, November 1 for regularly scheduled appointments.

The new clinic will offer more space for patient privacy and enhanced services to accommodate the current veteran population in and around Washington County.

Services at the new clinic will include primary care, women’s health, mental health, telemedicine, and laboratory. These services have been optimized around the VA’s Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model, an initiative encouraging a more collaborative and transparent healthcare experience.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Veterans not yet enrolled for VA healthcare are encouraged to do so by phone at 1-877-222-8387 or online at www.va.gov/health-care.