JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Newk’s Cares invites people the Jackson area to take a spin for the annual Ovarian Cycle in Jackson event.

The event will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The District at Eastover. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance during September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The fundraising efforts are also in honor of Lori Newcomb, co-founder of Newk’s Cares and the wife of Newk’s Eatery co-founder and executive chairman Chris Newcomb.

Lori was an avid cyclist who lost her physical battle with ovarian cancer in 2019.

Anyone who would like to sign up to take part in the Ovarian Cycle in Jackson can do so at NewksCares.com.