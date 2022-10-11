JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Newk’s Eatery announced its eighth-annual Newk’s Cares fundraising drive received $340,000 in donations towards the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

The fundraising efforts honor Lori Newcomb, co-founder of Newk’s Cares and wife of Newk’s Eatery Co-Founder Chris Newcomb, who lost her physical battle with the disease in 2019.

“It’s unbelievable to look back at the past eight years and now be able to say that we’ve donated over $2 million to OCRA,” Madison Newcomb, Lori’s daughter, said. “We can’t thank our guests enough for their enthusiastic participation in our fundraising efforts, and we’re honored to receive this level of support across all our locations. We’ll be at $3 million before we know it – and that’s because of their willingness to help.”

Throughout September, each of Newk’s 100-plus restaurants nationwide turned teal – OCRA’s signature color – with signage, collectible cups, donation ribbons and more. Guests were offered multiple ways to participate in the fundraiser, including donating in the restaurant, online at checkout and online. Newk’s also held its annual Lori’s Day on Sept. 27, where Newk’s contributed 20% of all sales to OCRA.

Guests can continue to donate year-round at NewksCares.com.