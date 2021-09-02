Newk’s raising funds for ovarian cancer research

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, Newk’s Eatery is pledging to raise $250,000 in its restaurants and online for ovarian cancer research.

Throughout the month of September, the restaurants will go teal, the color of ovarian cancer awareness, with signage, collectible teal cups, donation ribbons and more.

Guests will have multiple ways to participate in the fundraiser, including donating $1, $3 or $5 in the restaurant, online at checkout or NewksCares.com. They can also purchase Newk’s Cares-themed water bottles, Newk’s Cares H2O, online or in restaurants, with 10 cents per bottle donated to OCRA all year long.

Newk’s has also designated Tuesday, September 28, as Lori’s Day, named after Newk’s Cares co-founder Lori Newcomb, who lost her physical battle with the disease in February 2019. On Lori’s Day, Newk’s will donate 20% of all sales at participating locations to OCRA.

“We are deeply committed to ovarian cancer awareness and research because we have felt firsthand the devastation of this disease,” said Newk’s founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb. “Lori wanted to help women like her who are or will be affected, with the hope that one day, no one will ever have to face losing their own life or losing a wife, mother, sister or daughter to ovarian cancer.”

For more information on how to participate in Newk’s September fundraiser for OCRA, click here.