RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – NogginFeast & $5,000 Drawdown will help support the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi and the United Spinal Association, Mississippi Chapter.

The event will feature more than 30 award-winning local restaurants and vendors on October 10 at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.

Joseph LaSalla will get everyone in a festive mood starting at 7:00 p.m. followed by Hunter Gibson and the Gators from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Here are some of the other activities that will take place at NogginFeast:

Mississippi National Guard honored for service – 8:45 p.m.

People’s Choice Awards – 8:55 p.m.

$5,000 Drawdown – 9:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at www.msbraininjury.org/nogginfeast22 until 8:00 p.m. on October 10, 2022.