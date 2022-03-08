HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Applications are being accepted for Forrest General Hospital’s Summer Nurse Extern Program.

Senior-level nursing students are encouraged to apply to gain experience as a full-time Registered Nurse.

The program is a partnership between Mississippi Council Deans and Directors and the Mississippi Hospital Association Organization for Nurse Executives.

The program will run from May 23 to July 29. Applications can be found here. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 23.