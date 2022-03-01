HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Through his love of baking and selling his wares, Myles Hudson, a senior at Oak Grove High School, recently made a $1,000 donation to the Pinebelt Foundation Cancer Travel Fund which supplies gas cards to Forrest General Cancer Center patients in need. He doesn’t plan on it being his last donation, either.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this young entrepreneur became interested in baking. A novice, he admits he was really inexperienced, but as time went by, his level of culinary expertise has progressed.

It was during this time that someone very important in his life was diagnosed with cancer. “At the time I felt like the only way I could help was to raise money or do something to benefit the world around me,” Hudson said.

Going forward, Hudson plans to cook one or two weekends a month with proceeds continuing to go to the Pinebelt Foundation.

Hudson hopes his donations will make a difference in the lives of patients who need assistance.