OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute of Child Nutrition at the University of Mississippi has partnered with the nonprofit Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) to raise awareness and expand education efforts on food allergies, specifically in child nutrition settings.

The institute has completed a memorandum of understanding with FARE that outlines activities where both organizations can work together to provide the most up-to-date, scientific-based information on food allergy through education and training programs for child nutrition professionals and others working in child nutrition programs.

“Our partnership with FARE allows us to provide child nutrition professionals with the most up-to-date, scientific-based information on food allergy,” says Aleshia Hall-Campbell, the institute’s executive director.”We are excited for the opportunities this partnership can provide and the assistance it can offer to ease the burden of food allergies within child nutrition programs.”

The institute, part of the university’s School of Applied Sciences, is the only federally funded national center dedicated to applied research, education and training, and technical assistance for child nutrition programs.