OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy will host pharmacy showcases across the state to educate future health care students about the career paths available in the field of pharmacy.

The events are designed as a meet-and-greet with Donna Strum, the school’s new dean, as well as faculty, staff, current students and pharmacy practitioners from different areas of practice.

Attendees can participate in hands-on activities such as compounding lip balm. High school and college students, parents, alumni and counselors are all welcome to attend.

Attendees can choose from the following three locations and dates:

Biloxi, April 4, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Biloxi Visitors Center

Jackson, April 5, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

Oxford, April 12, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Inn at Ole Miss

The showcase is free and will feature refreshments and free gifts for registered student attendees. To register, click here.