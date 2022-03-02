OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi (UM) School of Pharmacy approved a five-year contract with a health and wellness company to research essential oils together.

The School of Pharmacy’s National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR) is partnering with health and wellness company doTERRA. The research will focus on establishing quality standards for the essential oil industry.

“Natural products are inconsistent in potency due to normal variation that exists in nature, but that doesn’t give our industry a pass on delivering to the marketplace pure, consistent and potent products,” said doTERRA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Osguthorpe.

In particular, they will study the chemometrics, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and metabolomics for essential oils. Both hope to establish multiple peer-reviewed, published studies on their research.

“NCNPR’s team of biochemists, chemists, pharmacists and other scientists are expertly qualified and equipped to develop the scientific framework that will define what a quality essential oil looks like/ They’ve already done it with our lavender, so there really isn’t a better, more trusted place in the world for this type of research to be conducted,” said Osguthorpe.