One million Mississippians registered as organ donors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) registered one million Mississippians as organ donors.

The United Network of Organ Sharing (UNOS) reported that more than 1,300 people in Mississippi waiting for an organ transplant. One organ and tissue donor can save eight lives, restore sight to two people and enhance 75 people’s lives with tissue donation.

“Mississippi’s donor registration rate is currently at 35% while the national goal is 50%. We encourage those who have not registered their decision to take the next step and register,” said Mid-South Transplant Foundation Executive Director Kim Van Frank.

Click here to register as a eye, organ and tissue donor.