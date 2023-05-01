JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The parents of the quintuplets who were born at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson welcomed one of their babies home.

The birth of Haylee and Shawn Ladner’s quintuplets happened on February 16, 2023. The parents, who are from Purvis, welcomed four identical quadruplet girls and a boy.

The babies are patients in neonatal intensive care at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi. The girls are next door to each other in two NICU rooms designed for twins, and brother Jake was across the hall in a single NICU room.

The babies, born at weights ranging from 2 pounds, 5 ounces to 1 pound, 11 ounces, all weigh more than 5 pounds now. Jake came home from the hospital on April 26.

Haylee said they are looking forward to Jake’s sisters coming home, too.

“We are beyond ready for all the babies to come home. It will just be the greatest day ever when they can be home,” she stated.

Jake Easton Ladner gets attention from parents Haylee and Shawn Ladner. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Adalyn Elizabeth Ladner smiles after enjoying a bottle feeding. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Dad Shawn Ladner touches the hand of daughter Everleigh Rose Ladner. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Malley Kate Ladner, the smallest of the quintuplets, is said to be the feistiest of the Ladner babies. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Magnolia Mae Ladner smiles during a nap. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Haylee was admitted to UMMC on January 11 so her obstetrician, Dr. Rachael Morris, could keep a close eye on the expectant mom. Morris provided prenatal care and delivered the babies.

“We were thinking we could make it to about 29 or 30 weeks, but the day before delivery, she had pain in her stomach. Dr. Morris came in and said, ‘We’re having those babies tomorrow at 9 o’clock in the morning.’ It was pretty much a sleepless night for me that night,” said Shawn.

About three years into marriage, the Ladners wanted to start a family. After Haylee had problems conceiving, the couple tried intrauterine insemination (IUI). One of the two fertilized eggs divided four ways, resulting in a rare pregnancy.

“The first thing I wanted to do (after the babies’ birth) was see the babies. Every day I get to see them is the best day of my life,” said Haylee.

The day when all the Ladner babies are home isn’t far. Teresa Moncrief, a registered nurse who is among those caring for the babies, said all the Ladner babies are doing well.