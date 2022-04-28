HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – My Brother’s Keeper is expanding clinical services in Hattiesburg with Open Arms Healthcare Center.

Organization leaders said the center’s healthcare model prioritizes health equity, health disparity stigma reduction and addresses preventative health care voids.

Organizational Development Director Deja Abdul-Haqq said Forrest County’s sexually transmitted disease infection rate nearly doubles the state averages. Clinical staff are trained to provide education and access to prevention tools.

The center will also offer primary healthcare, mental healthcare, family planning support and social services.

Neighbors are invited to attend the center’s grand opening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. The center is located at 1711 Hardy Street. There will be food, music and giveaways.