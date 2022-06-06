JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – June is Vitiligo Awareness Month, and a local organization is working to build community awareness in the Jackson-metro area.

Vitiligo is a disorder that occurs when the cell sites die or stop, which causes white patches on the skin.

The group said their experiences and the way they live with vitiligo has come a long way.

According to the organization, they are trying to raise awareness about Vitiligo around Mississippi. They will hold a meeting on Saturday, June 25 at the Pearl Library to educate people about Vitiligo.

The organization encouraged everyone to raise awareness and engage with others at the event.