JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC) and Women’s Foundation of Mississippi will host an event to discuss women’s access to healthcare in Mississippi on Tuesday, May 17.

The event will be held at Rickhouse by The Manship from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Organizers said Mississippi is ranked last in majority of health categories. They also said the state suffers from access to more facilities & resources for pregnant women and after birth.

Organizers believe hosting the event with medical professional panelists will allow the community to get the information and resources they lack.

“At the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi, we go by, ‘When women thrive, Mississippi thrives,'” said Latisha Latiker, director of grant programming for the Women’s Foundation. “I hope that everyone will learn from this event, not just for themselves but for all women in their family and community.”

Latiker said panelists will discuss the importance of health equity and how it impacts women and women of color.

“I’m very excited to do something like this,” said John Spann, program and outreach officer at MHC. “This will be a safe space for commuters to come together and share solutions so that they can leave better than how they came.”

This event is free and open to the public.