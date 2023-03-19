JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizations are working to bring health resources to Jackson.

Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center and the Links Incorporated organization partnered to host the Black Family Wellness Expo.

People were able to get dental exams, wellness screenings, health education and also learn about resources in the community.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to encourage overall better family health while having fun.

“This event is to bring awareness for the need of preventive services for the community that we serve. This is a collaborative between Jackson Comprehensive Health Center and the Links. This was a day of awareness fund, food and education. We’ll also have a panel for local physicians to answer any questions, any health-related questions that the audience has,” said Michelle Owens, Director of Nursing for Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health.

People were able to gain a further understanding about the importance of maintaining physical, mental and emotional health.