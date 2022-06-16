(The Hill) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday announced the recall of over 400,000 bottles of over-the-counter medicine due to issues with the child-resistant packaging, which did not meet the requirements in the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Aurohealth recalled about 137,300 units of Walgreens brand acetaminophen, as well as approximately 25,660 units of Kroger brand arthritis pain acetaminophen.

Time-Cap Lab also recalled about 209,430 units of Kroger brand aspirin and ibuprofen, and Sun Pharma recalled nearly 34,660 units of Kroger brand acetaminophen.

Consumers can contact Aurohealth for information on how to return bottles of the Walgreens brand medicine to their nearest Walgreens store to receive a full refund. They can contact Kroger for information on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the recalled Kroger brand medications.

“The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children,” each recall reads.

The Poison Prevention Packaging Act was signed into law by former President Nixon in 1970 and requires that certain items be put in child-resistant packaging that “must be designed or constructed to be significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open within a reasonable time” while also being “not difficult” to open by adults.

The recalled pill bottles have been sold across the country.

Product recalls in the U.S. have been on pace to reach record numbers this year, with one report finding companies recalled more than 900 million product units in the first three months of the year.

Shortages nationwide are creating headaches for consumers, with the most recent ranging from baby formula and nasal spray to JIF peanut butter.