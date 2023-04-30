JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday’s rain didn’t stop people from being hoisted down the Regions Plaza building for the Over the Edge with Friends charity event, which raises funds for Children’s of Mississippi.

More than 40 people scaled down the 22-storey building.

“It was super cool, like it was honestly really scary, and I was up there right before the first lightning strike, so they had to get us down right for us to step off. So, then all the nerves had to start back up again. But then once they got going, it was really cool,” said Abby Sarten, who took part in the event.

Each participant must raise a minimum of $1,000. One team raised $13,000 for the hospital.

“In particular, we provide the child life program, which is meant to bring just the smiles and the laughter back into the hospital experience. We can’t always prevent the illnesses, but we can at least make it an enjoyable experience for them,” stated Caitlyn Foreman, executive director of Friends of Children’s of Mississippi.

Man participants have children who are being treated at the hospital.

“Three of my children have been seen by and are still seen by various doctors with children. This one has had three surgeries there. My little one has a surgery in two weeks. This one sees doctors there as well. I just wanted to with this man’s recent juvenile arthritis diagnosis and all his bravery through all of his treatments,” said Erica Aberes, who also took part in the event. “I wanted to show a little bravery and strength for him, and for his big brother that has shown so much support and strength for him as well.”

Organizers said Saturday’s event raised almost $130,000.