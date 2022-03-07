JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) has designated March 2022 to

raise awareness about brain injuries.

Pafford Paramedic teams often respond to fall injury victims who have tripped over clutter, pets,

electrical cords or other obstacles in poorly lighted rooms and hallways.

They offered the following advice to prevent fall injuries:

Clearing off stairways and walkways, using handrails, tucking back electrical cords and using overhead

lights or lamps even when you think you know the landscape is recommended.

Install stair rails, handrails and grab bars for folks with mobility issues or arthritis especially in the bathroom near the toilet and in the bathtub/shower.

Prevent wearing loose clothing (large drooping sleeves or openings in clothes) can also easily get caught on doorknobs or ornamental furniture and cause a spill.

Wear non-slip socks, slippers or shoes, and living on one level if possible are other recommendations by EverydayHealth.com.

Try to move deliberately, slowly and with a priority for fall prevention

There are numerous resources for seniors to gain assistance in preventing falls. The CDC offers free brochures on fall prevention on their website.