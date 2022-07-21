HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Pediatricians are warning parents about an increase in summertime RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases.

Anita Henderson is a pediatrician in Hattiesburg and the president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She said RSV is typically seen in the fall and winter months. However, more cases are popping up this summer. She suspects this is because cases weren’t seen as much due to masking and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Courtesy: Forrest Health)

According to Forrest Health, RSV symptoms usually show up within four to six days after getting infected. Those symptoms include:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

The symptoms of RSV usually show up in stages, not all at once. In very young infants, symptoms can also include irritability, decreased activity, difficulty breathing, turning a blue color due to a low oxygen level, poor feeding and fever. Most RSV infections go away on their own in a week or two.

Additionally, leaders with Forrest Health recommend doing the following to help with the symptoms of RSV:

Manage fever and pain with over-the-counter fever reducers and pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen (never give aspirin to children)

Drink enough fluids. It’s important for people with RSV to drink enough fluids to prevent dehydration.

Tal to your healthcare provider before giving your child nonprescription cold medicines. Some medicines contain ingredients that aren’t good for children.

Older adults and infants younger than six months of age may need to be hospitalized if they’re having trouble breathing or are dehydrated.

Henderson recommends staying home if you have a new baby. She recommends avoiding large crowds, staying home and staying away from people who might have a cough, cold or runny nose. “Just don’t kiss the babies right now.”