JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Fourth of July around the corner, many Mississippians will celebrate this weekend by shooting fireworks.

Health officials with American Medical Response (AMR) and the State Fire Marshal’s Office want to make sure that you celebrate the holiday safely.

The United States Fire Administration (USFA) reported that more than 11,000 people are injured from fireworks each year and nearly half of those are injured by fireworks under the age of 15.

AMR paramedics stated that fingers and hands are the most often injured but according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology estimated that nearly 2,000 eye injuries with permanent eye damages occur from fireworks. Bottle rockets tend to be the most highly dangerous to the eyes.

According to paramedics, fireworks can also cause permanent hearing loss, second degree burns, and amputations. The injuries can be severely painful and sometimes can be deadly.

Mike Chaney, State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner, said you should always use common sense when shooting fireworks at home.

“Never point fireworks at another person and dispose of fireworks in water to prevent fire,” he stated.

You should also:

Observe local laws.

Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks should first check with their fire protection officials to make sure that local laws are being followed.

Some municipalities prohibit fireworks from being used within city limits.

Read and follow the directions on each firework.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.

Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.

Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.

Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Never give fireworks to small children.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.