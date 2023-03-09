Flying pollen in front of a nose – allergy or hay fever. (Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Pollen season has returned to Mississippi a little earlier than usual.

Local doctors said they have seen more patients who are struggling with their allergies.

According to the Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic, patients could find themselves suffering from coughing and sneezing more often.

Todd Adkins, an allergist at the Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic, said there has been an increase of pollen due to the change of temperature.

“People allergies get worst more often very quickly. We’re actually seeing that in the clinic,” he explained.

Adkins said some severe symptoms could include watery or itchy eyes, nasal congestion, and a runny nose. He said people who struggle with their allergies during this time of year can receive treatment for the symptoms.

“With pollen, it’s kind of not the easiest to prevent or hide away from because its everywhere,” said Adkins.

He said nasal sprays and proper allergy medications can help with seasonal allergies.