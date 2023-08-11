DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large fruit distributor has issued a voluntary recall for one-pound packages of kiwifruit.

The fruit, sold under brand name Zespri, is being recalled by David Oppenheimer and Company I LLC due to possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious infection and illness.

The recalled kiwi was grown in New Zealand and repacked for sale in North America by Zespri. The issue was detected after the Kentucky Department for Public Health conducted routine sampling on July 7.

As of August 8, there had been no illnesses reported.

(Courtesy of FDA)

The recalled products were shipped between June 14 and July 7 and sold at retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Affected packages are printed with the UPC number 8 18849 02009 3, and the individual kiwifruit bear stickers with the code 9400 9552, according to an FDA notice.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in children, seniors and others with weakened immune systems.

People who have the affected fruit should not eat it and should instead throw it away immediately.

Anyone with questions can contact David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC by email at contact@oppy.com, or by calling 1-866-698-2580, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. PDT.