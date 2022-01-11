PRCC to host 15th annual Women’s Health Symposium

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host the 15th annual Women’s Health Symposium on Saturday, January 29.

Event leaders said the symposium is meant to educate guests about personal health and fitness. The Hope Center Founder and Psychologist Dr. Bev Smallwood will speak and guests will have the opportunity to receive a health screening and participate in an art walk prior to a meal.

The health screenings include blood cholesterol, blood pressure, bone density, dental, glucose screening, posture analysis, skin screening, stress management, vision, nail care and more.

Art vendor spots are still available.