JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Meteorological spring begins in March and warm temperatures are already here. Dr. Timothy Quinn, a local doctor, already reports several patients with allergy symptoms from pollen. Currently, tree pollen is the most prevalent across Mississippi. But going through the months of March and April, grass pollen will become more intense and cause allergy flare ups.

A study from the University of Utah shows that more carbon emissions are in the atmosphere, due to the burning of fossil fuels. More CO2 actually causes the pollen count to rise, which is worsening the annual allergy season. So it’s not just you, the Mississippi allergy season has actually gotten longer over the last few decades.





If allergies haven’t hit you yet, Dr. Quinn says that you can stock up on over the counter antihistamines to help alleviate symptoms. Nasal spray is also another option. But if you still have severe allergy symptoms, it’s always best to see your personal doctor for better treatments.

Masks are also shown effective to help reduce the amount of pollen and allergens you breathe in. Another way to help lower the pollen county around you is to make sure your clothes and body are cleaned after coming in from the outdoors. Pollen can get spread around your house which could increase your allergy symptoms.