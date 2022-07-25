JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new program has been designed to help those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia in Central Mississippi.

The Central Mississippi Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging (AAA) introduced Cuddle and Comfort with Central a program.

Leaders said the program offers comfort to patients, while enhancing their cognitive skills. They said the simple act of cuddling a doll can help to ease frustration, agitation, and anxiety while reestablishing nurturing feelings.

Central Mississippi AAA is a private non-profit agency, designated by the state to address the needs and concerns of all older persons at the regional and local levels. AAAs coordinate and offer services that help older adults remain in their homes aided by services such as home delivered meals, homemaker assistance, and whatever else it may take to make independent living a viable option.

Caregivers, adult day care facilities, nursing homes, with Alzheimer’s or dementia patients 65-years of age or older are eligible to receive the services.

Items, including therapy dolls, fidget sensory pillows, water painting art, and jigsaw puzzles, were based with Alzheimer’s and dementia patients in mind.

To access services, contact Sharon Dallis, Nutrition Activity Coordinator or Dr. Chelsea Crittle, Director of the Area Agency on Aging at 601-981-1516.