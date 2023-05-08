Malley Kate and Everleigh Ladner were the last of the quintuplets to leave Children’s of Mississippi. (Courtesy: UMMC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The quintuplets, who were born at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, are now at home!

On Thursday, May 4, Malley Kate and Everleigh Ladner were the last of the quintuplets to leave Children’s of Mississippi.

The birth of Haylee and Shawn Ladner’s quintuplets happened on February 16, 2023. The parents welcomed four identical quadruplet girls and a boy.

The babies were born at weights ranging from 2 pounds, 5 ounces to 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Jake Easton came home from the hospital on April 26, followed by his sisters Adalyn Elizabeth and Magnolia Mae.

The quintuplets are now at home with their parents in Purvis.