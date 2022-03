COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The “Haulin’ for Hayden” 5K Race and Children’s Fun Run will be held in Columbia on Saturday, April 9.

The event will be held to raise awareness about muscular dystrophy in honor of Hayden Harvey. All proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The race will start at 8:00 a.m. at Friendship Park in Columbia. Click here to register.