Ready to quit smoking? Great American Smokeout is Nov. 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Cancer Society (ACT) will hold the annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 18 to encourage tobacco users to stop smoking.

The ACT Center for Tobacco Treatment, Education and Research advises tobacco users to seek treatment for cessation.

“The data show that a combination of counseling and medication at least doubles the chances of quitting,” said ACT Center Director Dr. Karen Crews.

The ACT Center at the Jackson Medical Mall has a team or certified tobacco treatment counselors who use a combination of behavioral counseling and medication therapies to help patients quit smoking. A typical counseling plan at the ACT Center involves a series of six visits, with follow-ups at three, six and twelve months.

“We’re not the smoking police. We’re here for support and guidance,” said Tobacco Treatment Counselor Anastasia Smith-McEwen.

ACT Center tobacco treatment counselors recommend making two small steps towards quitting smoking. First, they recommend keeping cigarettes away from typical smoking areas. They recommend also removing three cigarettes from the pack each day and only smoking what’s left in the pack.

If you are ready to quit tobacco, call the ACT Center at (601)-815-1180 or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-784-8669.