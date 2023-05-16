JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) announced that they will host the third annual Black Men in Health Care Empowerment summit in June.

The initiative for this summit is to encourage young African American men to pursue careers in health professions by exposing and educating participants to medical fields. According to Dr. Demondes Haynes., MD, the associate dean for medical school admissions, Black men have the shortest life expectancy compared to other races.

“We’re less likely to go the doctor and that’s something we want to change,” he explained.

Haynes believes that patients who can relate more to their providers can invest more effort into their health.

The summit will feature a physician panel that will elaborate more on the different fields of medicine. Representatives from the school of pharmacy, dentistry, health-related professions, and nursing school are expected to attend.

Students will have the opportunity to spend a day at UMMC taking part in activities that include clinical simulations, touring health professional schools and building professional skills.

“Were so super excited about this,” said Haynes. “We just want to diversify the medical field and expose students at a young age, so they can have some sort of experience.”

The event will be held on June 10 at UMMC from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Students ages 12-16 are eligible to sign up for registration.