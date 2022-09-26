JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2.

The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m.

According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for Diabetes will stay in the state to fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, as well as Camp

Kandu for children with diabetes.

To register, call the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi at 601-957-7878 or visit msdiabetes.org.

The event will be held at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance, located at 1401 Livingston Lane in Jackson.