JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi will be undergoing a renovation project costing more than $5 million.

The project will begin next year and will include infusion space designed for peace and privacy, more exam rooms, a welcoming waiting area, and colors that are light, bright and uplifting. During the project’s duration, the center’s outpatients will receive care at Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi is the state’s only pediatric cancer center and is among the largest pediatric sickle cell disease treatment programs in the country, treating more than 900 patients with the blood disorder.

The renovations will triple the size of the center’s infusion room and redesign it for more privacy for patients and will bring the number of exam rooms from the current eight to 14. The colors of the center will coordinate with the warm white, fuchsia and lime found in the nearby Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi.

The Junior League of Jackson, instrumental in the start of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, has donated $500,000 toward the renovation project. Friends of Children’s Hospital is providing $250,000 for the renovation. Additionally, Friends has also committed nearly $100,000 in support of interactive technology that will be available for patients in every exam room and infusion bay.

To make a gift online in support of the renovation, visit https://umc.edu/CCRI-Give and designate your contribution to the Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Facility and Patient Care Fund.