JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the prime window for getting a flu shot winds down in October, Mississippians are among the least likely to get them at all.

This stems from a report from LendingTree. Using data from the CDC, it found that roughly 62% of Mississippians did not get the flu shot between 2021-2022. That is an over 9% lower than the rate in Mississippi in 2020-2021, the largest decrease nationwide.

The national flu vaccination rate decreased during the same period. However, the decrease was less than 2% and the majority of Americans still get the flu vaccine nationally.

According to a WalletHub survey, Mississippi has the 2nd-lowest flu vaccination rate among children aged six months to 17 years old. These numbers may further decline among the state’s youth, as a federal judge ruled in April that religious exemptions must be allowed for children’s vaccinations required to attend school. Mississippi also has the lowest flu vaccination rates among adults nationally.

Based on data cited by LendingTree, the age group least likely to get a flu vaccine nationally are adults aged 18-49. Last year, about 37% of them got a flu shot. The age group most likely to get a flu shot is over the age of 65.

Between 2021-2022, roughly 74% -about three out of four seniors- got the flu shot. Roughly 58% of children aged six months to 17 years old -about three out of five- got the flu shot during that same period.

According to the World Health Organization, at least four million lives are saved yearly thanks to the administration of vaccines. The WHO, CDC and other organizations stand behind their safety and overall benefit. The rate of serious complications from vaccines, including the flu vaccine, is very low.

According to the CDC, flu vaccines do not cause autism spectrum disorder (ASD). No links have been ever found between any vaccine ingredients and ASD.