JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report shows that Mississippi ranks fourth among the worst states for healthcare.

Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across 24 metrics to uncover the worst states for healthcare.

According to the report, Mississippi ranked worst in the nation for several outcome-related metrics, including infant mortality rate, stroke mortality rate, influenza and pneumonia mortality rate and kidney disease mortality rate.

Les Materson, senior digital PR editor at Forbes Advisor, access to healthcare may be more challenging for patients due to high costs.

“A lack of health insurance coverage is also one of the reasonings. Too few healthcare providers and barriers are receiving timely and effective care,” he said.

Mississippi also ranked second worst for diabetes mortality rate and fifth worst for chronic lower respiratory disease mortality rate, according to the report.