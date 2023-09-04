JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recent statistics shine a light on the usage of electronic cigarettes and other related products among Mississippi’s youth.

The data stems from the Mississippi Youth Tobacco Survey and the 2023 Tobacco Report. Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Social Science Research Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) worked on these ventures.

Tobacco usage has decreased significantly since the 1990s, especially among youth. However, e-cigarettes have reversed much of the progress made in public health.

Current e-cigarette use among public high school students has increased by 1,200% since 2010, leading to 18,551 more young e-cigarette users. Frequent e-cigarette use has increased by 338% since 2014, leading to 6,957 more Mississippi high school students who have used an e-cigarette on at least 20 of the past 30 days.

Among Mississippi high school students in 2022, 7% use e-cigarettes frequently (on at least 20 of the last 30 days). The number was as high as 7.3% in 2019. When JUUL launched in 2015, this number was 2.1%. More than one-third of high schoolers (37.3%) have vaped at least once in 2022. White high school students are more likely to have ever tried an e-cigarette than their Black counterparts, according to according to MSDH data.

In 2022, 0.2% of Mississippi high school students use traditional cigarettes frequently. This number was as high as 16.6% in 1999. In 2015, when JUUL launched, this number was 2.9%. More than 17% of Mississippi’s high schoolers have tried a cigarette at least once, according to MSDH data. High school white students are more likely to have ever tried cigarette smoking than Black students.

In 2022, 0.2% of Mississippi high school students use smokeless tobacco frequently. This number was as high as 5.1% in 2012. In 2022, only 5.7% of high school students had tried smokeless tobacco. High school boys and white students are more likely to have ever used smokeless tobacco than high school girls and Black students.

In 2022, 1.2% of high school students smoked a cigar frequently. The number was as high as 2.7% in 1999, 2004, and 2008. In 2022, more than 17% of high school students had tried a cigar at least once. High school Black students are more likely to have ever tried a cigar than white students.

For Mississippi middle school students, tobacco and e-cigarette usage is lower compared to high schoolers but still prevalent. Current e-cigarette use among public middle school students has increased by 1,267% since 2010, leading to 7,923 more young e-cigarette users. The number of frequent e-cigarette smokers in Mississippi’s middle schools was 0.6% in 2015, and 2% in 2022, the highest rate recorded. In 2022, 17% of middle schoolers had tried an e-cigarette at least once.

The number of frequent cigarette smokers was 0.2% for middle school students in 2022, and as high as 5.2% in 1998. In 2022, over 9% of students had smoked a cigarette at least once. Smokeless tobacco was used by 0.1% of Mississippi middle school students frequently (on at least 20 of the last 30 days) in 2022, with the number being as high as 2.2% in 1998 and 2006. In 2022, roughly 5% had tried smokeless tobacco at least once and 6.8% of middle school students had tried a cigar at least once.

Mississippi is among the most tobacco-dependent states in the country. Mississippi had the 7th highest per-capita consumption of cigarettes at 54.5 packs per adult. That’s about 1,100 cigarettes. The number stems from the amount of adult smokers in the state, which in 2020 bought more than 160 million packs of cigarettes.

According to MSDH, 19.6% (roughly one in five) of adults smoked cigarettes. Among the adults, 8.4% smoke e-cigarettes regularly.

Mississippi cigarette excise tax increased from 18 cents to 68 cents in 2009. Following the 2009 increase, the number of packs of cigarettes sold in Mississippi decreased by more than 40%, while tax revenue from cigarette sales almost doubled. In 2022, support for a $1 increase in the state cigarette tax reached 59.5%, roughly three out of five Mississippians.