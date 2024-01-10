OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two researchers at the University of Mississippi said they have found “dangerously high levels” of black carbon at several locations in Mississippi. Their research was published in the fall in the journal Air Quality, Atmosphere and Health.

Black carbon, usually referred to as soot, poses health risks to populations exposed to it. The pollutants are released by activities such as driving cars, burning wood and some manufacturing processes.

Researchers Courtney Roper, assistant professor of environmental toxicology, and postdoctoral research associate Hang Nguyen found that black carbon levels in Mississippi exceed health recommendations in Hernando, Grenada, Jackson, Hattiesburg, Pascagoula and Gulfport. The six locations have been surveyed by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).

“What we found in adults with that level of exposure to black carbon is above the EPA’s recommended threshold. At all six locations, it was above the EPA’s threshold of what is a normal cancer risk,” Roper stated.

Black carbon is a component of PM 2.5 air pollution, according to researchers. They said the pollution is linked to an increased risk of cancer, heart attacks, strokes and lung disease.

Though the Environmental Protection Agency does not regulate black carbon emissions, it provides a cancer risk threshold of PM 2.5 particles, one of which is black carbon. In their research, two University of Mississippi researchers found that each of the six locations surveyed in 2013-14 by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality exceeded the EPA’s cancer risk threshold. Graphic by Cole Russell/University Marketing and Communications

All six locations surveyed by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality showed high levels of black carbon, according to a recent study from University of Mississippi researchers. Black carbon, a biproduct of burning wood and fossil fuels and some manufacturing processes, contributes to climate change and has been linked to several health conditions, including cancer, lung disease, heart attacks and strokes. Graphic by Cole Russell/University Marketing and Communications

Black carbon also contributes to climate change, Nguyen said.

The research showed that Mississippi’s capital city had the highest concentration of black carbon at 2.04 micrograms per cubic meter.

However, not all of Mississippi’s black carbon originates in the state. Roper said wind currents can carry black carbon from other states and even countries to Mississippi.

“Air pollution doesn’t have state boundaries. Wildfires in Canada can affect air quality in Mississippi,” Roper said.

Both Roper and Nguyen studied air samples MDEQ collected between September 2013 and December 2014. The agency releases its air sampling data years after collection.

Roper said she hopes in future research to gather real-time data about black carbon emissions in the state to better understand the health and climate risks in Mississippi.