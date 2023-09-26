CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A cannabis brand by wrestling legend Ric Flair is coming to Mississippi.

“We’re thrilled to bring Ric Flair Drip to Mississippi with a true farm-to-patient-focused partner like Southern Sky Brands,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. “Our primary goal is to ensure patients receive the highest-quality products to improve their quality of life. Our partnership with Ric Flair, given his journey with cannabis, and Southern Sky Brands, underscores our commitment to medical cannabis patients.”

Flair isn’t the only celebrity bringing their cannabis brands to Mississippi. Mike Tyson and Cheech and Chong are also bringing their products to the state.