JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After helping make the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi a reality, Priscilla and David O’Donnell, of Ridgeland, made a $1.5 million gift toward the renovation of the Blair E. Batson Tower.

The couple’s 2017 gift of $1 million created the Priscilla and David O’Donnell Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Cardiac Wing located in the Sanderson Tower. The unit includes 12 dedicated cardiac beds for management of medical and surgical (including pre- and post-operative) care for children with congenital heart defects.

The new $1.5 million commitment supports the renovation of the cardiac step-down and medical-surgical floor in the Batson Tower.

Patients are treated in the seven-story Batson Tower for many diseases and injuries, including cancer, neurological disorders, congenital heart disease, orthopedic surgical conditions, trauma, respiratory concerns and many other conditions.

“This recent gift from Priscilla and David O’Donnell continues their commitment to Mississippi children with heart conditions,” said Dr. Mary Taylor, Suzan B. Thames Chair and professor of pediatrics, and an expert in pediatric cardiac critical care. “The O’Donnells helped create the state-of-the-art Pediatric Intensive Care Cardiac Wing in the Sanderson Tower, and this latest gift will allow us to offer the same state-of-the-art facilities in the Batson Tower.”

About one in 100 children are born with congenital heart conditions, making it the most common type of birth defect. Surgery and continuing care can allow many of those children to live a healthy, active life.

“We are happy to be blessed with the ability to contribute to such a worthy organization,” said David O’Donnell, owner of the W.E. Bowers Group, a mechanical contractor in Washington, D.C.

“The children of Mississippi need and deserve world-class health care facilities, and we are grateful to play a role in helping to make this possible,” said David O’Donnell.