“Rocking the Red Ribbon for a Healthier Mississippi” to be held for HIV/AIDS awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The International Awareness and Involvement Committee and the Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host “Rocking the Red Ribbon for a Healthier Mississippi” for World Aids Day on December 1, 2 and 5.

The event is being held to bring attention to the HIV/AIDs epidemic. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. – A Zoom webinar on HIV/AIDS will be hosted by Dr. Mauda Monger to hear from panelists. The webinar ID is 852 2722 8452 and the passcode is 658306.

Thursday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. – A virtual forum will be held by Dr. David Peyton of Alpha Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Delta stations LIVE will highlight HIV/AIDS on Facebook Live.

Sunday, December 5 at 4:30 p.m. – A candlelight vigil will be held on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol at 400 High Street to commemorate the victims, loved ones and caregivers affected by HIV/AIDS. Candles will be provided. Divine Nine members are asked to arrive at 4:15 p.m. and all other Greeks may arrive at 4:30 p.m. in organization paraphernalia.

Coronavirus restrictions will apply at the in-person events.