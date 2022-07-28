JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rose Williams has spent nearly 40-year career at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Williams may be officially celebrating 30 years of service to UMMC, but she’s worked for the medical center a combined 36.5 years, after having left after the first 6.5 years and returning a year later.

The Clinton resident has now worked with five deans at UMMC. The only dean she has not worked with was the founding dean, Dr. Thomas Freeland.

Dr. LaToya Richards Moore, professor and chair of medical laboratory sciences, was one of the students whose live was touched by Williams, whom she calls a mentor and advocate. She was happy to see Williams still working in SHRP when she started teaching in 2005.

“For nearly 30 years, Mrs. Williams has played a pivotal role for me in SHRP in more ways than one,” said Moore. “When I was a student, she was relentless in ensuring that we had the resources we needed to be successful. When I became SHRP’s first black female doctoral faculty member, she paired me with essential mentors like Dr. Zelma Cason [who made history as SHRP’s first black instructor and chair] who retired from UMMC with 40 years of service.”