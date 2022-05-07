PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Petal will host the Run the River Ultra Challenge and Relay on Saturday, October 29.

Participants will have the chance to trek along the Leaf River with views of the river, lagoons, wetlands, palmetto fields and train trestles. Teams or individuals will run or walk on a roughly 2.5 mile loop course. Participants compete by finishing as many loops as possible within six hours.

The relay challenge is a new effort by the Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness. Mayor Tony Ducker said the council was created because Petal is home to many active people without enough physical activities to participate in.

Learn more about the event or register here.