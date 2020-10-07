Sam’s Club now offers Flu vaccines

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Gulfport area Sams club now offers flu vaccines for members.
In addition to offering Flu vaccines the club is also giving away an exclusive, adult cloth mask for every flu shot given at two locations,
- Sam’s Club – 6080 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg
- Sam’s Club – 10431 Old Highway 49, Gulfport
Your Sam’s Club pharmacies are open from 9 am – 7 pm Monday – Saturday and there is no appointment needed. At Sam’s Club you can get the flu shot with no out of pocket costs with most insurances and there is no additional cost for the mask.
