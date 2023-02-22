JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chronic pain may not seem like a condition of childhood and adolescence but studies say up to a third of children suffer from pain lasting three months or longer.

Treating pain in children is the focus of the transdisciplinary pediatric pain clinic opened at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi. The clinic is the first of its kind in Mississippi and the 56th in the country, said anesthesiologist and pediatric pain specialist Dr. Veronica Carullo, who leads the clinic team.

“The number of specialty-trained professionals in children’s pain management is still low, but there is a growing awareness of the specialty and growth in the number of training programs,” she said.

In addition to caring for patients at the Sanderson Tower, the team also sees patients who experience pain resulting from underlying medical conditions such as sickle cell disease or cancer at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi and at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) Center for Integrative Health in Ridgeland.

Children’s pain can be the result of an injury or conditions ranging from arthritis to headaches.

Follow-up pain management care for chronic pain from sickle cell disease and cancer is offered multiple times each month at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi.