RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people attended the 2023 Santé South Wine Festival in Ridgeland on Saturday. This year’s beneficiary was the Mind Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Those who attended got the chance to sample unique wines from 31 different vendors and enjoy food from 19 local restaurants.

“It’s just a night of great food, great food, great food and great company and raising funds for a great cause,” said Melissa Robinson, director of Philanthropy and Engagement at UMMC.

The funds from the ticket sales will be used to help treat those with Alzheimer’s and for research into the disease.

According to UMMC officials, more than 57,000 Mississippians are living with Alzheimer’s.

My dad, my grandmother died of Alzheimer’s, and my dad died on May 14 of last year. And I’m a financial advisor, and we’ve had a number of clients that have struggled with Alzheimer’s. And Mississippi is the number one state in the country that has Alzheimer’s, and so the Mind Center, I think it’s just a bright spot in Mississippi,” said Todd Tauzin, who attended the event.

Officials said the event raised more than $300,000.